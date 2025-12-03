ALEX Lab (ALEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $586.22 Thousand

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $586.22 thousand and approximately $241.20 thousand worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.00150735 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $239,947.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

