Head to Head Review: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rivian Automotive and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 5 16 6 0 2.04 Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $14.34, indicating a potential downside of 16.60%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Volcon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 4.24 -$4.75 billion ($3.11) -5.53 Volcon $4.04 million 43.45 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.31

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -61.34% -57.33% -22.25% Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81%

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Volcon on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

