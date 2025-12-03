Cashaa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $517.05 Thousand (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $517.05 thousand and approximately $20.91 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is cashaa.com/blog. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

