Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

