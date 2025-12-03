ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $38.37. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $38.7030, with a volume of 1,283,885 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

