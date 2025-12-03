Catizen (CATI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.05 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Catizen has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and $5.93 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,627,992 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 407,627,992 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.06332589 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $5,995,192.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

