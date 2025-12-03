Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.48, but opened at $57.90. Airbus shares last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 173,925 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Airbus had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

