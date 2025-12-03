Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.48. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $14.8931, with a volume of 250,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

