Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.48. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $14.8931, with a volume of 250,446 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.6%
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
