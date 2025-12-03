Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3%
CSQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,443. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
