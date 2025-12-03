Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3%

CSQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,443. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

