Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.03. Straumann shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 5,669 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Straumann from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Straumann Stock Down 1.1%

Straumann Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

