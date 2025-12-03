Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.50. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $14.3560, with a volume of 3101654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 681,278 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 4,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,449,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,377,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after buying an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

