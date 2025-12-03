Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.50. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $14.3560, with a volume of 3101654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare
Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.