Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.87 and last traded at C$50.38, with a volume of 18537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.52.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

