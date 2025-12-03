Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 4.0% increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $175,963,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,009 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,700,000 after buying an additional 2,280,090 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

