Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.5960, with a volume of 482282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Capri Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Capri by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

