Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.24. 115,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,780. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

