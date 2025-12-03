State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,587. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $256,367,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $93,016,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in State Street by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 880,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,754,000 after purchasing an additional 738,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

