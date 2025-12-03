Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $22.51. Yuanbao shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 42,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $955.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,613,000.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

