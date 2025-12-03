Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 44864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,813.51. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.