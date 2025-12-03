Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $66.6230, with a volume of 595754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.