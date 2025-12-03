Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Ceva stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 208,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.46. Ceva has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ceva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ceva in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 123.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

