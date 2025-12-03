Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells 4,370 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $941.92. 97,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,727. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 86.3% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

