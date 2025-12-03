DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.4230, but opened at $28.46. DPM Metals shares last traded at $28.2766, with a volume of 1,251 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Macquarie upgraded DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DPM Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. DPM Metals had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. DPM Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

