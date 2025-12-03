CRH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical volume of 3,189 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.50. 1,386,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,458. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. CRH has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
