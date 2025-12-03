Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Insider Acquires A$47,257.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hitz purchased 150,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$47,257.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, and unified communication and payment networks. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization’s management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications.

