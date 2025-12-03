Insider Buying: Rox Resources (ASX:RXL) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Stoitis bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 per share, with a total value of A$205,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -6,157.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. Rox Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

