26,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.6% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $292.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.