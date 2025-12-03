AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Shares of AIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,062.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,586.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AIM ImmunoTech will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. AIM ImmunoTech accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.06% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

