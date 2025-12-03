BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $301.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.93 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. BOX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.280- EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.330- EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.79. BOX has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,316.19. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,931. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

