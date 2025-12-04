Jason Wilk Sells 7,393 Shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,885,637.97. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 19th, Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04.

On Friday, September 12th, Jason Wilk sold 15,359 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $3,532,723.59.

On Monday, September 15th, Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $678,069.48.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,506,865.80.

Shares of DAVE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $216.57.

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Dave in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave by 3.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dave by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dave by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,787 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,931 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

