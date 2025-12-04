Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $741,700.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Zegart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $741,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,188. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.
