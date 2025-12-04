Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $741,700.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Zegart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $741,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,188. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after purchasing an additional 301,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

