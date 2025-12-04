Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 4,372 shares.The stock last traded at $50.10 and had previously closed at $50.0525.
Trend Micro Stock Down 1.4%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.
