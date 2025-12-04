Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $2,262,960.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $2,262,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,348.70. The trade was a 43.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 2,530,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $447,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,901,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
