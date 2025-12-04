Steven Vattuone Sells 13,510 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 13,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $77,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 561,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,664.70. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 9,453 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $55,110.99.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 12,754 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $72,187.64.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,821 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $20,174.88.

On Thursday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,392 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $23,277.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $111,442.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,195 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $23,408.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,251 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,985.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,394 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $35,294.88.

ONTF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 156,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 329,715 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 87.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

