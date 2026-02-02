FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,250,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,121,661 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $6.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%.
FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.
Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.
