Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $710.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAT. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.29.

NYSE CAT traded up $30.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $688.23. 2,070,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,027. The company has a market cap of $322.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $688.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

