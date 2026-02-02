Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.5150, but opened at $17.43. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

