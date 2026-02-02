CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.24, but opened at $57.0422. CCL Industries shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 129 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.