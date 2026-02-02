CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.24, but opened at $57.0422. CCL Industries shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 129 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
CCL Industries Stock Up 0.9%
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
