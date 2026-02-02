Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Update

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,012 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 59,839 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Roma Green Finance Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of ROMA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. 9,182,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Roma Green Finance has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

