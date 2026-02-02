Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 671,585 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 471,729 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Safe & Green in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Safe & Green currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safe & Green

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe & Green Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe & Green stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) by 360.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Safe & Green worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Safe & Green has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($12.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 544.66% and a negative return on equity of 118.68%.

Safe & Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe & Green Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a diversified cannabis and hemp company that develops, cultivates, manufactures and retails a range of cannabinoid-based products. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates state-licensed cultivation facilities and processing centers, producing items such as dried flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges and hemp-derived wellness products. Its vertically integrated approach is designed to oversee every stage of the supply chain—from seed to sale—ensuring consistent quality and regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2019, Safe & Green has pursued a growth strategy centered on acquiring and operating licensed assets in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.