Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Decreases By 32.2%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,332 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 4,912 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 86,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,024. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a quantum computing company that specializes in the design, development and deployment of superconducting quantum processors. The company’s core business centers on building quantum hardware and integrating it with classical computing resources to address complex computational problems. Rigetti’s technology is aimed at industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science and logistics, where quantum algorithms have the potential to deliver breakthroughs in optimization, simulation and machine learning.

At the heart of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which provides users with on-demand access to its quantum processing units (QPUs) and supporting software tools.

