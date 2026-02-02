Reviewing Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hero Technologies and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baxter International 3 9 2 0 1.93

Earnings and Valuation

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Baxter International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $10.64 billion 0.96 -$649.00 million ($0.66) -30.13

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Baxter International -3.09% 17.38% 5.57%

Summary

Baxter International beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

