M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312.90 and last traded at GBX 308, with a volume of 6970121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.40.
MNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 300 to GBX 328 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 289.29.
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.
With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.
