Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Increases By 50.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,330 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 58,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of XSMO stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 226,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

