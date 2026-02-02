OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 41,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 44,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

OBOOK Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77.

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

OBOOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OBOOK Company Profile

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

