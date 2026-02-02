i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

IIIV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $274,710.87. Following the transaction, the president owned 43,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,839.13. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,184.86. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,639 shares of company stock worth $562,425 in the last 90 days. 60.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

