Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.44 and last traded at $148.90. 159,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 662,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.10.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -337.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 695,937 shares of company stock valued at $110,337,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

