Rotork (LON:ROR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.40 and last traded at GBX 358.40, with a volume of 238144078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rotork announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

