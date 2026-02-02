Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.5060, with a volume of 15344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $930.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

