DA Davidson Boosts Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $298.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $272.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Get Standex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:SXI traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,609. Standex International has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $263.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average of $219.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,818.39. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $223,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,167.99. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,473 shares of company stock worth $794,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,763,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,766,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Standex International by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.