Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.1370. 476,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 343,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UXIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Uxin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Uxin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uxin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Uxin Stock Down 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $591.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.51 million for the quarter.

About Uxin



Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

See Also

